Verso Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last seven days, Verso has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Verso has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $142,418.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can currently be bought for about $0.0622 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00064289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00075220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.26 or 0.07664036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,074.25 or 0.99968711 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00068872 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

