VerusCoin (VRSC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10,358.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. VerusCoin has a market cap of $41.97 million and $10,358.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00063854 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00075163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,301.71 or 0.07676158 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,009.44 or 0.99992858 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00069103 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 66,315,769 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

