Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vicarious Surgical Inc. is a robotics company developing a disruptive technology. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses a combination of proprietary human-like surgical robots and virtual reality to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc., formerly known as D8 Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicarious Surgical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.40.

RBOT opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.28. Vicarious Surgical has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBOT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

