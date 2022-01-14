Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CIBC

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of Victoria Gold stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.97. Victoria Gold has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $18.50.
Victoria Gold Company Profile
See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.