Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CIBC

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Victoria Gold stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.97. Victoria Gold has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $18.50.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It project portfolio includes the Eagle Gold, Dublin Gulch, Eagle Extension, and Canalask. The company was founded on September 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

