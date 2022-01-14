Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 26,957 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,957 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $24.91 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 31,776 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $776,287.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,255 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.