Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $749,000 Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Stericycle by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Stericycle by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 211,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,135 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 143.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average is $65.54. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.76 and a 1 year high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRCL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

