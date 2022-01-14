Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,249 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 74,226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.