Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSTK. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth $46,898,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,545,000 after purchasing an additional 186,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,158,000 after purchasing an additional 133,117 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 253,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,986,000 after purchasing an additional 126,202 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,937,000 after purchasing an additional 105,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

In other Shutterstock news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $312,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 16,322 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,995,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,522 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,840 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $95.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.18. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.21 and a 52-week high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.