Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,327 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 114,312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TCRR shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $3.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.15. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

