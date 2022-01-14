VIDT Datalink 1-Day Volume Tops $4.55 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $35.75 million and $4.55 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00057986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

