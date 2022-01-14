Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Short Interest Down 73.4% in December

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the December 15th total of 200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 532.0 days.

Shares of GNHAF remained flat at $$170.75 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.15. Vifor Pharma has a 52-week low of $112.75 and a 52-week high of $170.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GNHAF shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Vifor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vifor Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vifor Pharma AG is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, USA, Rest of World, and Group. The firm offers products for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal therapies.

