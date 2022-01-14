Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.58

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.58 and last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.14 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,169.14%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 46.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 912,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 290,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,727,000 after buying an additional 289,370 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 87.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 37,973 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,324,000 after buying an additional 52,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 64.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

