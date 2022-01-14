Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin Sells 1,375 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $48,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 28th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $54,931.25.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00.
- On Tuesday, November 30th, Herbert Virgin sold 15,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $750,200.00.
- On Tuesday, November 16th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $44,921.25.
- On Tuesday, November 2nd, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $50,792.50.
- On Tuesday, October 19th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $53,446.25.
VIR opened at $37.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $141.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently commented on VIR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
