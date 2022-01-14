Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin Sells 1,375 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $48,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 28th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $54,931.25.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Herbert Virgin sold 15,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $750,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $44,921.25.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $50,792.50.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $53,446.25.

VIR opened at $37.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $141.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

