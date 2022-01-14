Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) will report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Virgin Galactic reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.99). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Virgin Galactic.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.35.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 29.5% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 41.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 49,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPCE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.14. 39,124,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,964,488. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virgin Galactic (SPCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.