VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.63

Shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.63 and traded as high as $5.60. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 116,851 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $95.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 92.90%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.21%. VOC Energy Trust’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 14.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 23,207 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 172.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 71.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. 4.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

