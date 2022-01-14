Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Price Target Cut to €41.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €42.00 ($47.73) to €41.50 ($47.16) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

VLPNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Voestalpine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Voestalpine stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.32. Voestalpine has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $9.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

