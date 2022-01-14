Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($61.36) target price on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on shares of Vossloh in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on shares of Vossloh in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €53.67 ($60.98).

VOS traded down €0.65 ($0.74) during trading on Thursday, hitting €44.35 ($50.40). The company had a trading volume of 6,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,937. The company has a market cap of $778.97 million and a PE ratio of 24.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of €45.25 and a 200-day moving average of €45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Vossloh has a 1-year low of €39.35 ($44.72) and a 1-year high of €49.45 ($56.19).

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

