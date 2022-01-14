Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:VYYRF) Trading Up 106.5%

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYYRF) was up 106.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 49,050 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 17,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:VYYRF)

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in exploring and development of barite, iodine, and fullerene Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) minerals. It focuses in developing barium contrast radiographic suspension products for the pharmaceutical industry. The company was founded by Brent Willis on July 23, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

