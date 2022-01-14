Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Wabash National in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of WNC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,047. Wabash National has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $31,487.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $87,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $351,863 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 45,319 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

