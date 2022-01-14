Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Raised by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,703 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Amundi acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $168,944,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,509,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $130,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,512 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,930 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $211,061,000 after purchasing an additional 944,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,850,000. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.53.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

