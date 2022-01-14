Waltonchain (WTC) Price Tops $0.75 on Top Exchanges

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001752 BTC on major exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $59.15 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

About Waltonchain

WTC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,267,699 coins and its circulating supply is 78,546,667 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.