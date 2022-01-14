Warburg Research Analysts Give Südzucker (ETR:SZU) a €15.10 Price Target

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) received a €15.10 ($17.16) target price from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.57) target price on Südzucker in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €14.00 ($15.91) price objective on Südzucker in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($18.64) price objective on Südzucker in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.53 ($16.52).

SZU stock opened at €13.25 ($15.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.47. Südzucker has a 1 year low of €11.83 ($13.44) and a 1 year high of €14.62 ($16.61). The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.40.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

