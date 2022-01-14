Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 28.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:WAFD traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 23,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Federal has a 1 year low of $25.95 and a 1 year high of $36.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Washington Federal stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,206 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

