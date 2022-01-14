Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 581,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Waters makes up about 1.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $207,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,050,168,000 after acquiring an additional 80,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Waters by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,680,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $926,507,000 after acquiring an additional 109,830 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Waters by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after acquiring an additional 239,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,655,000 after acquiring an additional 26,373 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,010,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WAT traded down $6.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $331.25. 5,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.87. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $258.91 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The business had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

