Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Waters were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WAT opened at $337.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $258.91 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $348.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.87.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

