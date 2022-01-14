WAX Market Cap Tops $766.47 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $766.47 million and $32.43 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000935 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000896 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00054753 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,836,610,046 coins and its circulating supply is 1,907,527,136 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.