Waycross Partners LLC Acquires 7,968 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,527 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.5% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after buying an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after buying an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,877,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,460,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880,411 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.63.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.10. The company had a trading volume of 880,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,682,625. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $670.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.