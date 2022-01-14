Waycross Partners LLC Has $441,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Waycross Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,579,891. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.38. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 13th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.81.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

