Waycross Partners LLC Sells 2,543 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Waycross Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 248,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.28.

Shares of PNC traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.36. 79,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.60 and a 52-week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

