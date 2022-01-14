Waycross Partners LLC Takes $582,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,646 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 16.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,550,000 after buying an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 660,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $158,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Boeing by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.70.

Boeing stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.43. 243,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,541,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17, a PEG ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $185.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

