Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY)

1/14/2022 – SSAB AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60.

1/6/2022 – SSAB AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company's operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB's quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It's also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. "

12/25/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

12/24/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/18/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/10/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/4/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

11/26/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/18/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of SSAAY stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.37. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

