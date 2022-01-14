Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys 52 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 7,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 58,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,675,354. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $204.84 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.40 and its 200 day moving average is $223.71.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.