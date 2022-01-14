Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,327. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.59. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $56.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.281 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.