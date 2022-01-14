Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Invests $257,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 97.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $125,090,000 after purchasing an additional 651,530 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600,657 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $287,170,000 after purchasing an additional 565,326 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $45,105,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.52.

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.93. The stock had a trading volume of 25,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $127.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $998,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

