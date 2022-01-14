Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 68.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 11,911 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,740,909,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,269,767,000 after purchasing an additional 623,791 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,392,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,059,202,000 after purchasing an additional 288,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.26.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.01. 128,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,124,066. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.09.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.