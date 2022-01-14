Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $56.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.10. The stock has a market cap of $232.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $57.18.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.
Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.24.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.
