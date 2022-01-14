Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $56.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.10. The stock has a market cap of $232.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $57.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 77.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,403,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 613,140 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $68,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.24.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

