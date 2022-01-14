Wells Fargo & Company Trims International Paper (NYSE:IP) Target Price to $65.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 31.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IP. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

NYSE IP opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in International Paper by 450.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 52,553 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

