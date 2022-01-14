Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) to “Overweight”

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $205.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ambarella from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $155.69 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.75.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $857,855.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $541,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 20.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 562.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,655,000 after purchasing an additional 459,131 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 0.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 501,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 20.0% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

