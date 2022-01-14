WeOwn Market Cap Hits $847,618.59 (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, WeOwn has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. WeOwn has a market capitalization of $847,618.59 and $104,759.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeOwn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00057510 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WeOwn Coin Profile

WeOwn is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . The official website for WeOwn is weown.com . WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

Buying and Selling WeOwn

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeOwn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeOwn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

