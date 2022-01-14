Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $81.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WDC. Wedbush dropped their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC opened at $66.51 on Friday. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average of $60.85.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.