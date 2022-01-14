WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Up 7,766.7% in December

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, a growth of 7,766.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 408,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WH Group stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.52. WH Group has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

About WH Group

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

