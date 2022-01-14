William Ho Sells 3,000 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $92,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $96,780.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 260,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,138. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.41.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RAPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

