WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree Investments has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.23.

NASDAQ:WETF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,883. The firm has a market cap of $925.95 million, a PE ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.72. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

In other news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 93.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 99,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after acquiring an additional 52,585 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter valued at $663,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 27.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 736,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 156,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 184.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 74,142 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.