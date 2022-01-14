Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Lowered to $318.00 at Barclays

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $345.00 to $318.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.14.

WDAY stock opened at $249.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.79. Workday has a 1 year low of $217.60 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,771.53, a P/E/G ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $551,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total value of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 720,911 shares of company stock worth $188,266,936. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 45.1% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,502 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,504,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 10,667.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after acquiring an additional 522,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 180.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,785,000 after purchasing an additional 468,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Workday by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after acquiring an additional 448,283 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

