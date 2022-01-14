Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 850 ($11.54) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 670 ($9.09).

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a coverage pending rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.25) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 745 ($10.11) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($13.10) to GBX 920 ($12.49) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workspace Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 896 ($12.16).

Shares of LON:WKP opened at GBX 840.50 ($11.41) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of GBX 698 ($9.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 979 ($13.29). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 827.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 857.74. The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a GBX 7 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.26%.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

