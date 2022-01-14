World Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in Kroger by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after buying an additional 10,727,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,835 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,766,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.27. The stock had a trading volume of 44,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,168,374. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.31. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

