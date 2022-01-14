World Asset Management Inc Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 14.3% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Allstate by 117,603.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Allstate by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 39.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.13.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

