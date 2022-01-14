World Token (WORLD) Price Tops $0.0238

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. One World Token coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, World Token has traded 53.2% higher against the US dollar. World Token has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $67,766.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

World Token Coin Profile

World Token launched on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,746,877 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

Buying and Selling World Token

