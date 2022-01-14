WPP (LON:WPP) PT Set at GBX 1,550 by UBS Group

WPP (LON:WPP) has been given a GBX 1,550 ($21.04) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.42% from the company’s previous close.

WPP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,155 ($15.68) target price on WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($18.46) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays set a GBX 1,225 ($16.63) target price on WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($17.24) target price on WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,200.89 ($16.30).

WPP traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,188.50 ($16.13). 2,135,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,107.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,024.05. The company has a market cap of £13.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06. WPP has a one year low of GBX 748.65 ($10.16) and a one year high of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.27).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

