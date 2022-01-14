WSFS Financial Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will earn $5.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.67. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

WSFS stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $56.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $92,992.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $76,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,647 shares of company stock worth $721,216. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.11%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

